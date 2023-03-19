My Personal CFO LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The company has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.