My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,680. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

