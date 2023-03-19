My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Separately, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

BNOV traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.37. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

