My Personal CFO LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

ELV traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.17. 1,743,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.