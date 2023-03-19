My Personal CFO LLC Purchases Shares of 817 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 666,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

