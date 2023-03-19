My Personal CFO LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.44. 2,433,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,752. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.53. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

