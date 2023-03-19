My Personal CFO LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.18. 2,112,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,476. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

