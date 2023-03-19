My Personal CFO LLC Has $405,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,080,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,645,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

