My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 580 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 200.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. 9,858,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,740. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.