My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $683,578.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,288 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

