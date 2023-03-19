Multichain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.62 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00036392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $188.62 million and $3.47 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

