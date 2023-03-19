Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

