M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.66. 8,426,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.32.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

