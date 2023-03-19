M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

