M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. 5,914,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,928. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.