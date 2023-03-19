M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 9.4 %

USB traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 56,442,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,489. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.