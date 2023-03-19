Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movado Group

In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

About Movado Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

