Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Movado Group Stock Performance
NYSE MOV opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Movado Group
In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
