Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $6.52 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 22.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,515,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.