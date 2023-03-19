Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $250.45 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $250.45 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00064683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,497,079 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

