MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Earnings Results

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,799. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

