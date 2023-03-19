Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

