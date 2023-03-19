Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for about 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

