Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,352. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

