Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Head to Head Review

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and GeneDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 58.10 -$7.92 million ($3.00) -0.47 GeneDx $234.69 million 0.59 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.38

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitesco and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -2,872.25% N/A -156.68% GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx beats Mitesco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

