Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after buying an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,754,000 after buying an additional 486,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

