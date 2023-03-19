MetisDAO Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $133.81 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $30.07 or 0.00106542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00201657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,209.70 or 0.99961166 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.29144644 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,966,355.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

