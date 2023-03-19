MetisDAO Price Up 19.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $136.49 million and $5.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $30.67 or 0.00112895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00206353 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.65 or 1.00003846 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 31.64817051 USD and is up 8.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $7,426,551.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

