Metawar (METAWAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.89

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Metawar has a market cap of $102.52 million and approximately $4.89 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00049424 USD and is down -18.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

