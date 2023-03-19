Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.99 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00005427 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $92.99 million and approximately $35,386.65 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00366691 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,297.13 or 0.26657191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.48401854 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,326.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars.

