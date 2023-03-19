MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Volume Hits $125,005.96

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and approximately $125,005.96 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

