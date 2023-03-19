Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 42,850 shares traded.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment company, which invests in the energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana, Facilities Operations Related, and Corporate and Other.

