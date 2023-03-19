MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0172

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, MELD has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $27.10 million and $1.32 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00369292 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.99 or 0.26841402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,576,125,789 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01663782 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,269,335.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

