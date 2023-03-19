MELD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.57 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, MELD has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $1.26 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366584 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.90 or 0.26644605 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,576,128,026 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01663782 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,269,335.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

