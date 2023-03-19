Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $96,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average is $197.02. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.