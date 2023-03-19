MCIA Inc Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 5,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 68,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 47,642,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

