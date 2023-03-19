MCIA Inc Has $2.08 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $186.79. 20,535,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

