McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Increased to $10.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

MUX stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

