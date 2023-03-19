McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Increased to $10.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
MUX stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.