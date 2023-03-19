McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.08.

