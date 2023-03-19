McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.2 %

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $223.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

