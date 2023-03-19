McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNP. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $13,859,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 355.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 407,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 318,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.03 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

