McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

