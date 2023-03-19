McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

