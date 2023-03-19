McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,144 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4,236.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,871,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

