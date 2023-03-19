McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

