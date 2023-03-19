McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.91. The company has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

