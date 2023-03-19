Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 137 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. 37,400,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,237. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

