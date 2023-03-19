Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.72. 10,256,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,656. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

