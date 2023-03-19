Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 2,375,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

