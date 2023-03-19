Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $12.59 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 76,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,173,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

