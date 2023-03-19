Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 131,877 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 82,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,946. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.